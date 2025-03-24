Joliet extends deadline for proposals on former Crabigale’s space

The Loughran Building in downtown Joliet, owned by the city of Joliet, was built in 1890. The city is looking for a user of space that last housed the Crabigale's comedy club in 2005. March 10, 2025 (Bob Okon)

The city of Joliet is giving potential developers more time to make proposals for reuse of the former Crabigale’s comedy club after not getting any offers.

The original deadline for proposals was Friday of last week. The new deadline is April 4.

“The city has received last-minute requests to tour the building for the first time, so we want to ensure that everyone with a serious interest in the building has enough time to submit a proposal,” Economic Development Director Paulina Martinez said.

Martinez on Wednesday also said no proposals had been submitted.

A view of the former Crabigale's building is seen in this 2012 file photo. (Shaw Media)

The city announced the extension on Wednesday.

The 1890 building at 1 E. Cass St. is officially named the Loughran Building. It is known as the Crabigale’s building because of the comedy club that was the most recent occupant, although the club closed in 2005.

The city news release on the extension said prospective developers “should demonstrate financial capacity, development experience, and a clear vision that aligns with Joliet’s downtown revitalization objectives.”

The Loughran Building sits on the corner of Chicago Street. The city is rebuilding Chicago Street, the main street through downtown, to make it more business friendly.

A new city square under construction a little more than a block away from the building is expected to open by the end of this year.

Joliet also is in the process of seeking a new user for the former MyGrain Brewing Co. space in Union Station, another city-owned property located downtown.

The deadline for proposals on the MyGrain space is April 18.