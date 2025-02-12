Joliet tries again to market Crabigale’s building downtown

The city of Joliet again will try to market a downtown building last used 20 years ago for the Crabigale’s comedy club.

The building at 1 E. Cass St. is formally known as the Loughran Building, based on its history that dates back to 1890.

Many Joliet residents, however, remember its short life as the Crabigale’s comedy club, which closed in 2005 after a local resident put it to use in a deal worked out after the city acquired the building.

Joliet has tried unsuccessfully to market the building again over the years.

This latest effort comes at a time that the city is making downtown improvements, including a new city square and improvements on Chicago Street.

Construction for downtown improvements, including a new city square and a widened Chicago Street, started last summer. (Gary Middendorf)

The Loughran Building is located on the northeast corner of Chicago and Cass streets.

A news release announcing the marketing effort described the location as “a key opportunity to invest in the revitalization of downtown Joliet.”

“The city is seeking proposals that will activate this landmark property; enhance downtown vibrancy; and align with Joliet’s long-term vision for economic development and historic preservation through the incorporation of mixed-use development, commercial activation, residential components, or other innovative uses that will enhance economic activity in the area,” according to the release.

The city said it is looking for interested developers that can “demonstrate financial capacity, development experience and a vision that aligns with Joliet’s downtown redevelopment goals, emphasizing economic impact, community benefits, project feasibility and the strategic use of economic incentives.”

The city put out a formal request for proposals with a due date of March 21.

Guidelines can be found on the city website, joliet.gov, at joliet.gov/business/economic-development/loughran-building-rfp.

Questions about the process can be directed to economic development specialist Kasie Nette at knette@joliet.gov or 815-724-3748.

One local group worked out an agreement with the city in 2017 to redevelop the Loughran Building for combined uses that included a restaurant, offices and residents, but the project never developed.