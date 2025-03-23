Plainfield North baseball beats Rochester: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Baseball
Plainfield North 4, Rochester 3: The Tigers fended off a late rally attempt by Rochester at the Metro East Classic. Brendan Henderson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs while Sam Finn struck out nine in 3⅔ innings of work.
Edwardsville 9, Joliet West 5: Joliet West also lost to Rochester 10-7 at the Metro East Classic. In the Edwardsville, Robert Malinowski went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Romeoville 8-5, Geneva 2-9 : In a doubleheader, Romoeville picked up the win in game one thanks to Nicholas Whitford going 3-for-3 and Jeremy Thompson tossing six strikeouts in 3⅔ innings. The second game was rougher, though Alfredo Casas went 2 for 2 with two RBIs.
Lemont 10, Sandburg 4: Six runs scored in the fourth gave Lemont the distance it needed. Cannon Madej had two RBIs while Donovan Moleski struck out six in three innings.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Yorkville 1: Casey Mikrut went 2 for 3 while five pitchers combined for 12 Ks.
Seneca 6, Lexington 5: The Fighting Irish picked up their first win of the season thanks to a pair of RBIs by Joey Arnold.
Joliet Catholic goes 0-2 at Metro East Classic: The Hilltoppers fell to McCracken County 6-3 and O’Fallon 12-3. JCA is still seeking its first win of the year.
Plainfield East 11, Genoa-Kingston 1: Carlos David went 3 for 4 with four RBIs while Jason Godwin hit three RBIs.
Softball
Lincoln-Way West 19, Plainfield North 4 (4 inn.): Reese Forsythe went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs including a home run. Jess Noga hit four RBIs and Molly Finn hit three RBIs with a home run. Madi Lukasik also hit a homer.
Boys track and field
Lemont finishes second at Lemont Invitational: Lemont put up 100.5 points to take the silver. Joliet finished sixth with 42 points. Lemont won four events while JCA won one.
Plainfield North wins SouthWest Prairie Conference indoor meet: The Tigers finished with 86 points. Plainfield South finished second with 76, Bolingbrook finished fourth with 53, Minooka was fifth with 50, Joliet West was seventh with 30, Plainfield East was eighth with 22, Romeoville was 10th with 12, Plainfield Central was 11th with nine and Joliet Central was 12th with one.
Coal City takes fourth at Reed-Custer meet: The Coalers finished with 60 points. Reed-Custer was fifth with 54 while Wilmington was seventh with 16.
Girls track and field
Lemont wins Lemont Invitational: Lemont scored 118 points to dominate the competition. Joliet Catholic finished in third place with 69.
Lincoln-Way East finishes second at SWSC Indoor Classic: The Griffins finished with 112 points. Lockport was third with 90 points. Lincoln-Way Central was fourth with 74. Lincoln-Way West was sixth with 53.
Plainfield North wins SPC Indoor Meet: The Tigers finished with 104 points. Minooka was second with 91, Bolingbrook was fourth with 56, Plainfield East was sixth with 54, Joliet West was seventh with 48.5 points, Joliet Central was ninth with 18 points, Romeoville was 10th with 17.5, Plainfield South was 11th with 17 points and Plainfield Central was 12th with 16 points.
Girls soccer
Plainfield North 3, Burlington Central 0: The Tigers picked up a win at the St. Charles East Invitational.
Morris 3, Joliet Catholic 0: Morris picked up a big non-conference win on the road.
Providence 7, Marian Catholic 0: Maggie Wolniakowski led the way with four goals for the Celtics.
Windy City Classic recap: Lincoln-Way Central defeated Lemont 2-0 in the championship bracket quarterfinals. Plainfield South beat Reavis 3-2 in the ninth place bracket quarterfinals. Lincoln-Way East fell to Andrew 1-0 in the championship bracket. Lockport beat Romeoville 5-1 in the ninth place bracket quarterfinals. Joliet Central beat Shepard 5-3 in the Fire Consolation Pool.
Plainfield East 5, Larkin 0: The Bengals got the win at Barb Fest in DeKalb.
Boys lacrosse
Lincoln-Way 13, Dunlap 4: Senior Chris Biel lead the team with three goals.
Girls lacrosse
Lockport 21, Washington 12: The Porters secured a big non-conference win.