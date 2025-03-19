Morris softball edges JCA in eight innings: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

SOFTBALL
Morris 4, Joliet Catholic 3: Tessa Shannon’s RBI grounder brought home Ella Urbasek in the top of the eighth inning to push Morris (2-0) to the win. Shannon went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Cami Pfeifer had two hits and an RBI. Karon Dransfeldt and winning pitcher Mylie Hughes, who struck out 13, each had an RBI as well. Molly Ryan had a pair of doubles to pace the offense for the Angels (0-1).
Plainfield Central 20, Metea Valley 6: Ava Sommerfeld homered and had three RBIs to lead the Wildcats (1-1) to the nonconference win. Abbey English delivered a two-run single in a 10-run sixth.
Lincoln-Way East 12, St. Laurence 1: Cassidy Jagielski was 3 for 3 with a double and a home run to lead the Griffins in their season opener, while Mia Balta was 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Winning pitcher Jess Szafoni struck out three in three innings.
Wilmington 18, Joliet Central 0: The Wildcats (2-0) rapped out 11 hits in the nonconference win, led by three hits, including a double, by Nina Egizio. Molly Southall added two hits and three RBIs, while Taylor Stefancic had a double among two hits. Eliana Fowler had the lone hit for the Steelmen.
West Chicago 5, Plainfield East 1: The Bengals dropped their season opener. Natalie Utrata and Corinne Garmon each doubled for East.
Glenbrook North 2, Plainfield South 0: The Cougars outhit Glenbrook North 5-4, but couldn’t push across any runs in their season opener. Losing pitcher Hailie Boardman struck out six.
Seneca 7, Normal U-High 1: Winning pitcher Tessa Krull struck out 12 as the Irish won their season opener. Alyssa Zellers went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the offense, while Camryn Stecken had a double and two RBIs.
Gardner-South Wilmington 7, Putnam County 0: Maddie Simms struck out 13 in six shutout innings for the Panthers (2-0). Liv Siano had a two-run triple to help power the offense, while Bree Stein had two RBIs.
BASEBALL
Coal City 11, Dwight 5: Gabe McHugh led the Coalers (2-0), going 3 for 3 with a double, home run and two RBIs, while winning pitcher Lance Cuddy was 2 for 4 with a double, home run and two RBIs and Dylan Young was 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Cuddy struck out 11 in five innings.
Minooka 12, Wilmington 3: Jason Duy went 3 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the Indians (2-0) to the nonconference win, while Carter Lennington homered and Noah Martinez and Noah Pharo each doubled. Wilmington (0-2) got a double each from Cooper Holman and Dierks Geiss.
Lockport 7, Yorkville 0: The Porters opened their season with the nonconference win as seven pitchers combined for the shutout. Adam Kozak had a double and triple to lead the offense.
Naperville North 6, Plainfield East 1: Mikey Bartels hit a sacrifice fly to drive home Drew Janowiak with the Bengals' only run as they dropped their season opener.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lincoln-Way West 3, Solorio Academy 0: In the Windy City Classic, Kiersten White led the Warriors with two goals, while Ella McVicker also scored. Assists came from Natalie Borchert and Quinn Beebe, while Natalie Kohlhagen and Cora Franczyk combined for the shutout in goal.