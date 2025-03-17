Will County Pets of the Week: March 17, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Spencer is spunky 1-year-old Chihuahua mix that came to NAWS from Texas. Spencer gets along with other dogs and cats and would do well with children. He loves going on walks and playing. Spencer will make an awesome companion. To meet Spencer, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinoi)

Omaha is a sweet 4-year-old domestic shorthair that was rescued in southern Illinois. Although she’s shy at first, Omaha will show her adorable personality once people spend some time with her. When people pet her back, she rolls around and rubs against their hands. Omaha needs a patient adopter that will give her a time to adjust and build trust. Omaha will make an affectionate and loyal companion. To meet Omaha, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Banjo is a sweet and playful 2-year-old terrier mix, weighing around 20 pounds. He loves to go for walks and play with toys. He’s a smart guy who would love a family of his own. He is dog and kid-friendly too. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Pumpkin is an 8-month-old kitten. She is a sweet, affectionate, and enjoys spending her time with the other kittens. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by the Will County Humane Society)

Gus is sweet, playful, curious, intelligent and full of charm. Gus does well with pets and kids, making him the perfect companion for any family. He loves to explore and discover new toys, with little ball toys being his favorite. Gus also has quite an appetite. He once stole an entire chicken carcass, proving he knows how to find the best treats. He enjoys running around with his fellow kitties but can easily entertain himself when it’s time for a quiet moment. To meet Gus, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Bella is sweet, easygoing and calm. She loves rubbing her face against the faces of those she loves and receiving endless pets. She loves to lounge and watch the world from the window. She’s the perfect companion for cozy bedtime cuddles. Bella may need a little patience to feel comfortable and would do best as the one and only pet in the home. To meet Bella, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.