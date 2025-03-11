Joliet schools ‘monitoring’ construction costs as steel, lumber tariffs loom

A crane installs a wall of the new Gompers Junior High School under construction on Copperfield Avenue in Joliet in January of this year. (Jessie Molloy)

Joliet — Continued uncertainty about the implementation of future tariffs by President Donald Trump’s administration with North American neighbors Mexico and Canada has created questions about inflation in the cost of construction materials

While some of the tariffs have once again been put on hold until April, 25% tariffs on products including steel and lumber from Canada could cause the price of construction projects already in progress to increase, including at local schools.

Currently, Joliet Public Schools District 86 and Joliet Township High School District 204 are both undergoing significant construction projects.

School District 86 is building two new junior high buildings to replace the current Gompers and Hufford. School District 204 is building additions at both Joliet Central and Joliet West high schools.

The $99.5 million referendum for which funded the two new junior high schools passed in spring 2023.

While the immediate or long-term impact of the tariffs on constructions costs cannot yet be determined, both districts have said they are monitoring the situation.

“At this time, we are unaware of any potential construction cost increases,” said District 86 Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse. “We are in constant communication with our construction management firm and they will notify us of any changes.”

Similarly, District 204 has said that they expect costs to increase, but the administration is not anticipating it to disrupt its projects.

“The tariffs will potentially impact the construction projects; however, we have included escalation costs and contingency costs within the project budget,” District 204 Director of Community and Alumni Relations Kristine Schlismann said in a statement. “We will continue to to monitor market conditions.”