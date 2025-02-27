Joliet Catholic boys basketball roll into Class 2A regional title game: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

Basketball
Joliet Catholic 75, Westmont 39: Jack Superits scored 17 points for the Hilltoppers during a Class 2A Joliet Catholic Regional semifinal win.
Jayden Armstong had 13 points, Eli Passenhl added 10 and Donavyn Simmons chipped in with nine.
Lemont 70, Thornton 40: Gabriel Sularski put 28 on the board to help Lemont to a Class 3A Lemont Regional semifinal victory.
Matas Gaidukeviclus had 16 points and Zane Schneider added 10.
Manteno 55, Peotone 51: Ray Lee had 37 points on the night and the Panthers picked up a Class 2A Coal City Regional semifinal victory.
Nathan Hupe had six points and Andrew Norred and Braden Campbell combined to add 10.
Minooka 59, Bradley-Bourbonnais 42: Zane Caves had 19 points and Minooka picked up a Class 4A Normal Community West Regional semifinal win.
Jaden Boe scored 14 and Jordan Freeman had nine.
Lincoln-Way East 58, Lincoln-Way West 44: The Griffins pulled ahead to win a Class 4A Lincoln-Way East Regional semifinal matchup.
Jaymon Hornsby led the way with 22 points and Brenden Sanders scored 18 points.
Seneca 74, Sandwich 59: The Fighting Irish battled to pick up a Class 2A Princeton Regional semifinal win.
Benet 80, Plainfield East 51: KJ Miller had 23 points, five rebounds and seven assists but the Bengals fell in Class 4A Oswego East Regional semifinal action.
Josh Stone had 14 points and Jayden Cawthon added seven.
Sandburg 55, Lockport 54: The Porters came up just short in Class Class 4A Marist Regional semifinal play.
Marian Catholic 58, Providence Catholic 43: The Celtics battled but fell in Class 3A Providence Regional semifinal action.
Chicago Christian 58, Wilmington 47: The Wildcats came up short in Class 2A Joliet Catholic Regional semifinal play.
Southland College Prep 76, Coal City 64: The Coalers lost a tough one at home in Class 2A Coal City Regional semifinal action.