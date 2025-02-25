Providence advances in boys basketball playoffs: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Boys basketball
Providence 73, Chicago Washington 25: The Celtics advanced to the Class 3A Providence Regional semifinals.
T.F. South 75, Joliet Central 57: The Steelmen’s season came to and end in the Class 4A Joliet Central Regional.
Peotone 65, Beecher 60: Peotone advanced to the Class 2A Coal City Regional semifinals.
Southland College Prep 54, Reed-Custer 51: The Comets' season came to and end in the Class 2A Coal City Regional.
Newark 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 28: GSW’s season came to an end in the Class 1A Ottawa Marquette Regional.
Ottawa Marquette 66, Dwight 33: The Trojans' season came to an end in the Class 1A Ottawa Marquette Regional.
Oswego def. Plainfield Central: The Wildcats' season came to an end in the Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional. A final score was not available at press time.