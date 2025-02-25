February 24, 2025
The Herald-News

Providence advances in boys basketball playoffs: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Joliet Central’s season comes to an end

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys basketball

Providence 73, Chicago Washington 25: The Celtics advanced to the Class 3A Providence Regional semifinals.

T.F. South 75, Joliet Central 57: The Steelmen’s season came to and end in the Class 4A Joliet Central Regional.

Peotone 65, Beecher 60: Peotone advanced to the Class 2A Coal City Regional semifinals.

Southland College Prep 54, Reed-Custer 51: The Comets' season came to and end in the Class 2A Coal City Regional.

Newark 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 28: GSW’s season came to an end in the Class 1A Ottawa Marquette Regional.

Ottawa Marquette 66, Dwight 33: The Trojans' season came to an end in the Class 1A Ottawa Marquette Regional.

Oswego def. Plainfield Central: The Wildcats' season came to an end in the Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional. A final score was not available at press time.

