Fire in Lockport strip mall under investigation

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire Friday night at a strip mall in the 900 block of East Ninth Street in Lockport. (Photo provided by the Lockport Township Fire Protection District)

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire Friday night at a strip mall in Lockport.

At 7:09 p.m. Friday, the Lockport Township Fire Protection District responded to a fire alarm in the 900 block of East Ninth Street in Lockport, according to a news release from the district.

Firefighters noticed a slight haze and a burning smell from inside one of the units, according to the release.

Firefighters discovered a small fire in the soffit and a decorative pillar on the building’s exterior and quickly extinguished it, according to the release.

After checking multiple units, firefighters determined that the fire didn’t extend into the main part of the building. The units were unoccupied, and no injuries were reported during the incident.

The Northwest Homer Fire Department assisted at the scene after the fire was upgraded to a general alarm, according to the release.

The Lemont, East Joliet, Bolingbrook and Romeoville fire departments helped cover the rest of the fire district, according to the release.