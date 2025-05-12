Illinois health officials warn of tick-borne illnesses as summer approaches

Closeup of a tick on a plant leaf. May is National Lyme Disease Awareness Month,and ticks, which are more prominent in spring and summer months. are the leading spreader of the disease. (Iowa State University)

Illinois — The Illinois Department of Public Health is encouraging the public to be aware of ticks to prevent the spread of Lyme disease during these warm weather months.

May is National Lyme Disease Awareness Month, and ticks, which are more prominent in spring and summer months, are the leading spreader of the disease.

“Lyme disease is a serious bacterial infection transmitted through the bite of infected ticks,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “Lyme Disease is the most common vector-borne illness in the U.S. affecting more than 500,000 people nationally each year. As the summer approaches, I encourage our residents to learn to ‘Fight the Bite’ and protect yourself and your loved ones from tickborne illnesses.”

Vohra said in the statement that the most important thing people can do to “Fight the Bite” is to diligently check themselves, their pets, and their children for ticks after spending time in areas where ticks live.

Ticks are commonly found in and near wooded areas, and tall grass and brush. Finding and removing ticks within a 24-hour period reduces the risk of potential disease transmission.

Anyone who has been exposed to wooded or high grassy areas and is experiencing symptoms – fever, fatigue, headache and a circular rash – should see a health care provider immediately, Vohra said in the release.

In addition to Lyme disease, other serious tickborne diseases include Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Tularemia, Ehrlichiosis and Babesiosis, some of which can be life threatening.

According to the IDPH, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is particularly dangerous and may cause death as quickly as five days after symptom onset.

IDPH has created Pocket Cards, a Tick Defense Knowledge Check crossword puzzle, and other materials for school-aged children that make learning how to protect yourself from tickborne illnesses easy and fun.

IDPH also has announced the creation of an interactive Tick Surveillance Map that documents the counties in Illinois where the different tick species have been confirmed as well as the diseases they may carry.

Public health officials note that Illinoisans who are traveling out of state should be aware that there is a much higher prevalence of Lyme disease in certain geographic areas, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, and parts of Michigan, as well as across the northeastern U.S.

Tick bite prevention

In order to avoid tick bites and tickborne illness while outdoors, the IDPH recommends the following:

• walking in the center of trails, avoiding wooded, bushy areas with high grass and leaf litter,

• wearing light-colored clothing to make ticks stand out more,

• tucking long pants into socks and/or boots,

• applying insect repellant containing 20% dEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus,

• conducting full-body tick checks on yourself and family members every two to three hours outdoors, including under arms, behind and in the ears, belly button, behind the knees, between the legs, and in the hair and scalp,

• and to check any pets or gear taken on outings.

What to do if you find ticks

The IDPH notes that ticks can be killed and removed from clothing by putting dry items in the drier on high heat for 10 minutes or an hour for damp or wet clothes. It also recommended that people take a shower or bath within two hours of coming inside from an outing.

The IDPH notes that if a person discovers a tick on their body that may have been attached for more than three days, to seek medical attention immediately and determine if antibiotics are needed.

It is also recommended to keep the tick in question for identification by placing it in a sealed bag or container and bringing it to the healthcare provider or local health department office.

More information about tick removal, symptoms of tickborne illnesses, and prevention tips for campers can be found on the IDPH website.