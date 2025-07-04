Joliet man allowed pretrial release in case linked to child’s shooting

A Joliet man was granted pretrial release in a case where he’s charged with unlawful possession of a gun that an 8-year-old child allegedly used in a May 15 shooting that wounded a 5-year-old child.

On Wednesday, Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak denied a request from prosecutors to keep Amin Hudson, 38, in jail as he faces a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by felon.

Bertani-Tomczak found there were conditions that could mitigate the risks of Hudson’s pretrial release, including home confinement and electronic monitoring.

Hudson’s attorney, Jerry King, argued his client was a “prime candidate” for pretrial release because he successfully completed his probation in a felony drug case last year and did not miss court dates.

King said Amin Hudson scored low on a pretrial risk assessment, he works as a forklift driver and he does not live at the Dover Street residence where the shooting occurred.

Prosecutors argued for Amin Hudson to remain in jail because he allegedly chose to obtain a firearm despite his felony conviction.

“As a result of [Amin Hudson] possessing this firearm, which he has stated is very important to him, a 5-year-old child almost lost his life,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors argued electronic monitoring would not guarantee Amin Hudson does not gain access to more guns while on pretrial release.

Hudson’s mother, Denise Hudson, 62, of Joliet, was also arrested following an investigation of the shooting at the Dover Street residence.

Before the May 15 shooting, Denise Hudson was babysitting several children and put them to bed, prosecutors said.

When she went to bed herself, she was awakened by one of them screaming in pain at her bedroom door and claiming he was shot by another child, according to prosecutors.

Denise Hudson “apparently did not know” a bullet had gone through the 5-year-old child’s elbow and entered his abdomen, causing him to bleed internally, prosecutors said.

Rather than call for an ambulance, Denise Hudson allegedly called and used the FaceTime app to contact Amin Hudson, according to prosecutors.

Children in the household reported she was talking to him “about the gun,” prosecutors said.

Denise Hudson is facing a misdemeanor charge of endangering the life and health of a child.

An 8-year-old child allegedly admitted to shooting the 5-year-old child and placing the gun in a garbage can, prosecutors said.

The 8-year-old apparently did not know the gun was loaded, prosecutors said.

The gun was found by the child “among clothes and other property” in the room where the children were put to bed, prosecutors said.

Denise Hudson said Amin Hudson kept his property in that room “because he was kicked out of his girlfriend’s residence,” prosecutors said.