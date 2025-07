The Forest Preserve District of Will County's Four Rivers Environmental Education Center is located in Channahon. (Provided by Will County Forest Preserve District/Bertrand Leclercq)

Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon is joined by Three Rivers Public Library District in holding a walking book club.

These Books Are Made for Walkin’ is held 6–7 p.m. Tuesday, July 8.

The group will discuss “By the Fire We Carry” by Rebecca Nagle while strolling the trails.

Books available at the library’s Channahon branch. Ages 14 or older; free. Register by Monday, July 7.