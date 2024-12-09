Police: Joliet robbery suspect fired gunshots at fleeing victim

Police officers in Joliet are searching for a suspect who attempted a robbery and fired shots at the victim who fled in a vehicle.

About 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of Iowa Street for a report of shots fired and an attempted robbery, according to a news release provided by Joliet Police Investigations Sgt. Tizoc Landeros.

The suspect was described as a Black man in his early 20s about 6 feet in height, Landeros said.

Officers learned the victim was inspecting a residence on Iowa Street to “possibly renovate and purchase,” Landerso said.

“Prior to making entry into the residence, the victim was approached by the suspect. The suspect told the victim that he would be willing to rent the residence from him if he purchased it,” Landeros said.

The victim agreed to allow the suspect to check out the inside of the residence with him, Landeros said.

Once inside, the suspect “brandished a firearm and demanded money from the victim,” Landeros said.

The victim fled to his vehicle while being chased by the suspect. As the victim drove away, the suspect fired several shots at the vehicle striking it several times, Landeros said.

The suspect fled south on foot from the 100 block of Iowa Street, Landeros said. Police drones and a dog were deployed to find the suspect, he said.

Will County Sheriff’s Office units provided assistance but the suspect could not be found, Landeros said.

“This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet police burglary and robbery detectives work to identify the suspect,” Landeros said.

Anyone with information or video on this incident should call the Joliet Police Department’s Burglary and Robbery Unit at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to stay anonymous, they can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.