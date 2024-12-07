X-Golf Shorewood golf simulator and sports bar now open

X-Golf Shorewood General Manager Justin Witten demonstrates the virtual golfing experience on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024 in Shorewood. (Gary Middendorf)

A golf simulator and sports bar opened Nov. 8 in Shorewood, just in time for the cold weather indoor sports season.

X-Golf Shorewood is geared to golfers of all levels: experienced, beginning golfers and even nongolfers, owner Jeff Bass said, and people of all ages are encouraged to use this virtual golf course.

“In the wintertime, there’s obviously not many options to play golf,” Bass said.

X-Golf Shorewood has eight simulators that accommodate up to six golfers each, Bass said. The cost is per simulator, not per person, Bass said. Every simulator has a high-top table that can hold up to six chairs.

X-Golf Shorewood provides a virtual golf experience along with food and drinks. It opened Nov. 8, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

The golf simulators provide a wide range of golfing experiences, along with detailed statistics and analysis to help people learn and improve their game, Bass said.

Golfers can rent their clubs or bring their own, he said.

“You can practice your shots and make adjustments,” Bass said.

X-Golf Shorewood also has a sports bar with a full kitchen menu located near the simulators “for more of your fun crowds that want to be close to the action,” Bass said.

Two of the simulators are near the area for private events, Bass said, adding X-Golf Shorewood is perfect for corporate events and private parties.

X-Golf Shorewood includes a private executive area with two virtual golfing experiences. (Gary Middendorf)

“And we have gift cards for the holiday season,” Bass said.

People also can take lessons from an experienced PGA pro golf instructor, he said. X-Golf Shorewood also will host special events, tournaments and leagues, the latter of which begin in January.

Just come in and play.” — Jeff Bass, owner of X-Golf in Shorewood

But you don’t have to golf to enjoy X-Golf Shorewood.

“You can just go in, grab a drink, grab a bite to eat and watch a game,” Bass said.

Bass, who grew up in Coal City, feels X-Golf combines his love for golf with business investing.

In addition to Shorewood, Bass also owns locations in Bloomington and Libertyville, he said.

After purchasing the territory rights to the Shorewood/Joliet area, Bass decided that Shorewood was the ideal location for this business.

X-Golf Shorewood is at 1004 Brook Forest Ave. (Gary Middendorf)

“I love that the Black Road/Route 59 corridor has easy access to get on and off by [Interstate] 55,” Bass said. “And I liked the infrastructure, the way the area is growing.”

Because X-Golf locations are independently owned, owners can personalize layout and color schemes, he said.

For the Shorewood location, Bass wanted to create the atmosphere of a clubhouse at a country club.

Art of famous golf courses, including Augusta National Golf Club, hangs on the walls of X-Golf on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in Shorewood. (Gary Middendorf)

The dark green wainscotting in the Shorewood location reminds him of the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, where the Masters Tournament is held each year.

The cost per simulator is $45 Tuesday through Thursday, $58 Friday through Sunday and $29 on Mondays. Online booking is available.

“That’s a fraction of what it costs to play real golf,” Bass said. “Just come in and play.”

X-Golf Shorewood is located at 1004 Brook Forest Ave. in Shorewood Crossings.

For more information, call 779-234-9652 or visit playxgolf.com.