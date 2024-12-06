Will County residents have one week left to apply for storm damage relief

A tree is mangled and down near the Dollar General Store at 500 Houbolt Road in Joliet on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. The Will County area was hit by severe storms Monday night. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Homeowners and renters in Will County who suffered damage or loss from the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding from July 13 to 16 have just one more week to apply for federal disaster assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has set the application deadline at Friday, Dec. 13, according to an announcement this week.

To date, Will County residents have been approved for more than $2.7 million in federal aid for July storm damage

FEMA assistance may include grants for temporary housing; basic home repair or replacement; and other disaster-related expenses, such as moving and storage costs, primary vehicle repair or replacement, essential furniture and appliances, medical and dental costs, and child care costs, according to FEMA.

Apply for FEMA assistance one of three ways: