Will County residents get more than $2.7 million in federal aid for July storm damage

A tree limb lies on the roof of a house on Benedict Avenue in the Marycrest subdivision, the neighborhood that sustained the most damage in Joliet from the Monday night storm. July 16, 2024. The application window for assistance from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will close on Nov. 19, 2024. (Bob Okon)

Will County residents who experienced damages or losses from the July 13-16 storms and tornadoes have received $2,792,102 in assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to a news release from Will County.

Will County was declared a disaster site by President Joe Biden in September.

The application window for assistance from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration is set to close on Nov. 19.

“This federal funding has helped hundreds of Will County residents recover financially from this severe weather event,” Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in the release. “I appreciate the efforts of our federal and state partners in supporting long-term recovery after these storms.”

Inspectors from the Will County Emergency Management Agency evaluate damage following the July 13-16, 2024 severe weather that impacted areas across the county. (Photo provided by Will County)

Since the September declaration, 2,500 applications for assistance have been filed for costs incurred during the July storms, including home repairs, temporary housing, property damage and emergency purchases, according to the release.

Will County Emergency Management Agency Director Allison Anderson said the funding represents “a crucial step in helping our residents recover and rebuild after the severe storms.”

Still time to apply

Residents and businesses owners who sustained losses can apply for assistance before the Nov. 19 deadline at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA app. If insured, property owners do not need to wait for a settlement letter before applying for FEMA assistance.

The SBA also has made low-interest disaster loans available to homeowners, renters, businesses, and certain private nonprofit organizations. Businesses may be eligible for relief for economic impact and residents may be eligible for a low-interest loan.

Both FEMA and the SBA have offered in-person application assistance to anyone who needs help with their application. This in-person support center, currently located at the Will County Office Building at 302 N. Chicago St. in Joliet, will close at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4819.