Presenting the 2024 Herald-News All-Area Boys Golf Team

Joliet Catholic’s Quinn Swienton tees off the 15th hole in the Class 2A Lemont Boys Golf Sectional at Wedgewood Golf Course in Lemont. (Gary Middendorf)

We are proud to present the 2024 Herald-News All-Area Boys Golf Team.

FIRST TEAM

Minooka's TJ Quinn

TJ Quinn, Minooka, sr.

Quinn was a four-year varsity starter for the Indians and three-time Southwest Prairie Conference MVP. ... Shot 65 in a tournament twice this season and finished tied for 27th at the Class 3A state tournament. ... 2024 Herald-News Boys Golfer of the Year. ... Committed to Wichita State University.

Plainfield North's Casey Sanborn

Casey Sanborn, Plainfield North, sr.

Sanborn won the Southwest Prairie Conference individual title and led the Tigers to the conference championship. ... Finished 32nd at the Class 3A state tournament.

Lemont's Joey Scott

Joey Scott, Lemont, jr.

Scott helped lead Lemont to third place in the Class 2A sectional and eighth at the 2A state tournament. ... Scott finished in seventh in the Class 2A individual field.

Joliet Central's Mitchell Fulayter

Mitchell Fulayter, Joliet Central, sr.

Fulayter finished 47th in the Class 3A state tournament for the Steelmen after finishing in a tie for seventh in the 3A sectional. ... Finished third behind Sanborn and Quinn at the Southwest Prairie Conference tournament.

Joliet Catholic Academy's Quinn Swienton

Quinn Swienton, Joliet Catholic, sr.

Swienton finished 33rd with a round of 78 in the Class 2A Lemont Sectional at Wedgewood for the Hilltoppers.

SECOND TEAM

Sam Espinosa, Plainfield North, fr.

Matthew Devoy, Lemont, sr.

Luke Purcell, Minooka, sr.

Connor Kelch, Lincoln-Way Central, so.

Alex Hartman, Providence Catholic, jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Michael Kuchar, Minooka, sr.; Evan Lee, Plainfield North, so.; Josh Winterroth, Plainfield East, sr.; Nolan O’Brien, Plainfield Central, sr.; Kyle Perry, Plainfield Central, sr.; Jonah Powell, Plainfield South, jr.; Carmine Moccio, Lincoln-Way East, jr.; EJ Dwyer, Lincoln-Way West, jr.; Liam Eber, Morris, sr.; Jonathan Schlender, Providence Catholic, jr.