Pierre Pointer’s 27 leads Plainfield North past Oswego: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Plainfield North 77, Oswego 55: The Tigers improved to 2-1 with the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Pierre Pointer led with 27 points, while Darin Ashiru scored 12. Quintin Wiencek added 11.
Plainfield East 56, Plainfield Central 31: Kobe Jordan led the Bengals with 10 points and seven rebounds, while KJ Miller and Josh Stone each scored nine.
Plainfield South 53, Romeoville 38: The Cougars opened Southwest Prairie Conference action with the win.
Oswego East 49, Minooka 32: Rhett Harris led the Indians (3-2, 0-1) with 11 points and five rebounds in their Southwest Prairie Conference opener
Lemont 65, Stagg 35: Lemont went on a 20-0 run to break a 31-31 tie and cruised to the nonconference win. Zane Schneider led with 18 points, while Alanas Castillo and Matas Gaidukevicius each scored 12.
Bolingbrook 71, Yorkville 42: The Raiders opened up Southwest Prairie Conference play with the convincing win. JT Pettigrew had a triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocked shots, while Kendall Cutler had a team-high 17 points. Davion Thompson scored 16 points, and Brady Pettigrew scored 14.
Beecher 60, Gardner-South Wilmington 51: Holden Grimes led the Panthers (0-5, 0-1) with 10 points in the River Valley Conference opener. Brock Enerson and Logan Conger both scored nine.
Lockport 78, Thornridge 69: The Porters picked up the nonconference win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Plainfield North 52, Oswego 45: The Tigers improved to 5-1 with the Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Plainfield East 63, Plainfield Central 58: The Bengals came from behind to secure the Southwest Prairie Conference triumph. Addison Haughian had 10 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Gianna Thompson had 14 points, four rebounds and three steals. Emma Rodgers added six points and seven rebounds.
Plainfield South 64, Romeoville 36: Layla LeSure led Plainfield South with 21 points, while teammate Laniya Willis scored 20.
Morris 67, Coal City 30: Layken Callahan had 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Morris (6-0) to the nonconference win, while Landrie Callahan had 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots. Lily Hansen added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Kylee Kennell led Coal City (4-2) with 12 points.
Bolingbrook 55, Yorkville 47: The Raiders (3-0, 1-0) opened Southwest Prairie Conference play with the victory.
Stagg 48, Lincoln-Way Central 46: Kiya Newson-Cole led the Knights with 13 points, while Brooke Katzmann added 12.
Loyola Academy 65, Providence Catholic 34: Kennady Kotowski led the Celtics (3-3) with 11 ppints, while Molly Knight added eight.