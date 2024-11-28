Lincoln-Way East, Plainfield South boys basketball win tournaments: Wednesday’s Herald News sports roundup

Boys basketball
Lincoln-Way East 59, Morton 50: At LaGrange, Jaymon Hornsby scored 16 points to help lead the Griffins to the title at the Lyons Township Thanksgiving tournament. Will Buchanan added 13 points as East improved to 3-0 on the season.
Plainfield South 50, Argo 44: At Palos Heights, Brilan Townsend poured in 20 points to lift the Cougars to the title at the John McBride Tournament. Townsend was named MVP and Kareem Parker and CJ Nobles earned all-tournament honors.
Lincoln-Way Central 78, Englewood STEM 28: At New Lenox, the Knights picked up their second win of the season to improve to 2-1 overall.
St. Francis Episcopal (TX) 63, Romeoville 36: At Washington, IL, Damion Porter scored 15 points to lead the Spartans (1-1) at the downstate Tournament of Champions.
Joliet West 62, Thornwood 33: At Riverside, the Tigers improved to 2-0 with the win at the VandeMerkt Thanksgiving Tournament.
Seneca 79, Newark 45: At Serena, Paxton Giertz inched that much closer to the top spot on the all-time scoring list at Seneca with a 27-point effort as the Irish improved to 2-0. Cam Shirley added 17 and Brayden Simek 13. Seneca will face Somonauk for the title on Friday.
Plainfield East 59, East Aurora 38: At St. Charles, Josh Stone went for 14 points as the Bengals picked up their first win of the season. Justin Paszkowski added 11 and Kobe Jordan and Leslie Pobee combined for 18 rebounds for East (1-1).
Bradley-Bourbonnais 63, Lincoln-Way West 46: At Joliet, the Warriors fell to 0-2 at the WJOL Tournament with the loss to the Boilermakers. Wyatt Carlson led West with seven points.
Reed-Custer 51, Herscher 45: At Herscher, the Comets earned their first win of the season behind 16 points and seven boards from Jacob Reardon. Collin Monroe added 14 points and five rebounds and Logan Leonard-Linkus contributed nine points and 10 boards for R-C (1-1).
Momence 42, Dwight 40: At Momence, the Trojans fell to host Momence at the Route 17 Classic. Dwight dropped to 1-1 overall.
Girls basketball
Lincoln-Way Central 32, Joliet Central 23: At Joliet, Taylor Watt scored 13 points to lead the Knights to the nonconference win. Brooke Katzmann added nine points for LWC (4-1).
Providence Catholic 63, Joliet West 22: At New Lenox, Molly Knight and Taylor Healy scored 16 points apiece as the Lady Celtics won at the WJOL Tournament. Liv Anderson added 10 points for PC (3-2).
Reed-Custer 47, Gardner-South Wilmington 22: At Braidwood, sophomore Alyssa Wollenzien scored 18 points as the Comets improved to 3-2 on the season with the nonconference win. Maddie Simms paced the attack for GSW (1-5) with seven points.
Addison Trail 45, Plainfield South 32: At Darien, the Cougars fell to 0-4 with the loss at the Hinsdale South Thanksgiving Tournament.
Boys wrestling
Marmion Invitational: At Aurora, Lincoln-Way West finished third and Lockport fourth in the team race at the Cadet Classic. Brady Glynn and Haden Anderson and Nate Elstner all had runner-up finishes for the Warriors. Justin Wardlow of Lockport finished second at 150.
Plainfield East 41, Willowbrook 36: At Plainfield, Brian Tejada, Camden McCloskey, Joseph Nino, Colin Dominiak, Robert Vogel and Hugh Callaghan won by fall to lead the Bengals to the dual win over the Warriors.
Plainfield East 57, Oak Lawn 24: At Plainfield, Tejada, McCloskey, Dominiak and Casey were among the winners for the Bengals as they swept the two duals.
Joliet West 51, Coal City 23: At Sandwich, Zachary Cronk, Tristan Radeke, won by fall for the Tigers. Cullen Lindemuth, Luke Musterman and Evan Greggain were among the winners for Coal City.
Joliet West 63, Sandwich 17: At Sandwich, Marquan Godfrey and Aidan Brown won by fall for the Tigers as they swept the two duals.
Sandwich 41, Coal City 36: At Sandwich, Enzo Mugnolo and Aidan Kenney were among the winners for the Coalers.
Romeoville, 48, Ottawa 34: At Oswego, the Spartans cruised over the Pirates behind falls from Hector Villagrana, Mohamad Almadani, Jamir Thomas Rodrigo Gonzalez, Malachat McPhail, and Sual Razo.
Romeoville 36, Oswego East 36: At Oswego, Villagrana, Almadani, Thomas and Gonzalez were winners for the Spartans.
York 44, Romeoville 36: At Oswego, Villagrana, Almadani, Jordan Wilson and Christopher Smith were among the winners for the Spartans.
Girls wrestling
Minooka Thanksgiving Throwdown: At Minooka, the host Indians placed fourth in the 17-team invite. Daniela Santander of Romeoville took the title at 105. Zoe Dempsey from Lincoln-Way Central won at 110, Claudia Heeney of Lockport won at 135, and Viki Rodnikova of Plainfield North took 145.