Will County Pets of the Week: Nov. 25, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar, and run as space is available.

Merlin is an 18-month-old husky mix that was rescued from euthanasia in a shelter in Kentucky. Merlin is friendly, smart and active. He gets along well with other dogs and enjoys playing with them. He does well around cats, too. Merlin has wonderful manners and knows his basic commands. Merlin can usually be found waiting very patiently to go on a walk with shelter staff and volunteers. Merlin would make a wonderful hiking partner and family dog. To meet Merlin, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Midnight is a 5-year-old, independent long-haired that was found fending for himself as a stray. Although Midnight is ready for a safe life indoors for a loving home, he needs to feel comfortable around new people before sharing his personality. Midnight occasionally likes to play, but he also enjoys lounging in a window seat or on a soft bed. He does well with other pets after a proper introduction and would be fine with older children. To meet Midnight, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Mabel is a beagle mix who is very nervous at the humane center and would benefit from having a calm forever home. She is very sweet and will crawl into laps for pets and love. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Fern is a cat that was adopted from the shelter as a kitten. She became lost and was found three years later through her microchip. Fern is affectionate and enjoys pets and attention. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.