Homer Glen business owner seeks jail release in case linked to child’s death

A Homer Glen business owner who makes $555,000 a year is asking a judge to let him out of jail in a case where he’s charged with endangering a child who died from a suspected drug overdose inside a “million-dollar home.”

Edward Weiher, 49, the owner of EWW Enterprise in Frankfort, has retained legal representation from Joliet lawyer Cosmo Tedone, who’s filed a motion for pretrial release.

The motion is set for a Dec. 3 hearing.

Tedone’s motion said Weiher makes about $555,000 a year. Assistant State’s Attorney Amanda Tasker said Weiher lived in a “million-dollar home” that was completely trashed with garbage and drugs.

Weiher, and his girlfriend, Alexa Balen, 27, both of Homer Glen, face a felony charge of endangering the life of Balen’s 2-year-old child who died on Nov. 6 from a suspected drug overdose.

The couple are also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the life of Balen’s 7-year-old child, who was hospitalized for having fentanyl and cocaine in her system, according to prosecutors.

Weiher and Balen were denied pretrial release by Will County judges Dan Rippy and Amy Bertani-Tomczak, respectively.

Tedone’s motion for pretrial release said Weiher is not charged with a violent or firearm-related offense that would make him a danger to the community and he has no likelihood of fleeing from police.