Judge blocks jail release of Homer Glen father arrested after child’s suspected overdose death

A Will County judge blocked the jail release of a Homer Glen father and business owner charged with endangering his 2-year-old child who died from a suspected overdose death in what a prosecutor called a “million dollar home” that was completely “trashed.”

On Thursday, Judge Dan Rippy ruled that the pretrial release of Edward Weiher, 49, posed a “significant risk” to a surviving 6-year-old child, who apparently had fentanyl and heroin in her system, and Weiher posed a risk to the community as well.

Weiher is the owner of a machine shop in Frankfort called EWW Enterprise, he receives $50,000 per month from investments and his vehicles are worth $400,000 in total, according to court and state records.

Weiher is charged with felony endangerment of Trinity Balen-Weiher, 2, an offense that makes him eligible for detention under the pretrial provision of the SAFE-T Act. Weiher faces between two to 10 years in prison for that offense.

“At this point in time, we suspect that Trinity Balen-Weiher died of drug intoxication due to the amount of drugs and drug residue that was easily accessible to the toddler in the home. This has to be confirmed through testing that was completed by the Will County Coroner’s Office,” said Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles.

Weiher is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor endangerment of the 6-year-old child.

Balen-Weiher and the 6-year-old child lived in a “million-dollar home” that Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Amanda Tasker said was in “complete and utter disarray,” with an exception of one area of the home where Weiher could play video games.

Will County Assistant State's Attorney Amanda Tasker in 2023 at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet. Tasker argued for the petition to detain Edward Weiher, 49, of Homer Glen, on Thursday during a detention hearing. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Tasker said the mattresses in Weiher’s home were too dirty for sleeping, there was tinfoil with heroin throughout the home and the residence was in “disgusting condition.”

Tasker said Weiher’s residence in the 12000 block of West Thorn Apple Drive in Homer Glen was a “very lovely home” that was “unfortunately trashed” by Weiher.

In Weiher’s affidavit of assets and liabilities, he reported the value of the home is $1 million.

The seller of the residence was the Robert J. Daly and Leberta A. Gentile Revocable Trust and the buyer was Weiher, trustee of the Edward Weiher Irrevocable Trust, according to property records dated Nov. 8, 2023.

The home was valued at $900,000 at the time.

As with Weiher, Alexa Balen, 27, the mother of the children, has also been charged with endangering Balen-Weiher and the 6-year-old child.

Tasker said when Balen discovered Balen-Weiher was “limp” on Nov. 6 at their residence, she told Weiher about it but he said, “Oh no, it’s fine.”

Tasker said Balen spent time searching on Google for ways to stop a drug overdose without the use of Narcan, a medicine that reverses opioid overdoses. But eventually the couple had to obtain Narcan for Balen-Weiher.

In court filings, Tasker said detectives found a “receipt from Walgreens of the Uber Narcan purchase.”

Yet Weiher was not applying the Narcan correctly, Tasker said. The couple waited about four hours before finally calling 911, Tasker said.

The couple initially gave responding deputies the impression that there was a carbon monoxide leak inside the home but there was no evidence to support that claim, Tasker said.

Tasker said Weiher, who is living off a trust, had every advantage to properly take care of his children and he “failed to do so.”

“He has absolutely no regard for human life,” Tasker said.

Balen has not been taken to jail because she was hospitalized for a medical issue that Jungles would not disclose for privacy reasons.

During Thursday’s court hearing, Andrew Sanchez, Weiher’s assigned public defender, argued for Weiher’s pretrial release because he was “not a real and present threat.”

Sanchez said Weiher could be released with conditions of home confinement, having no contact with the 6-year-old child and electronic monitoring. Weiher nodded at each of the conditions that Sanchez listed before Rippy.

Sanchez also said Weiher had medical issues that would not make him a flight risk.