Lincoln-Way West, Minooka, Coal City girls basketball win: Wednesdays Joliet Herald News Sports Roundup

Girls basketball
Lincoln-Way West 69, Joliet Catholic 32: At Joliet, Molly Finn led four Warriors players in double figures with 13 points as West improved to 2-0 with the win at the WJOL Tournament. Reagan McCracken scored 12, Ava Tisch 11 and Kaitlyn Weaver 10 for West. The Angels fell to 0-2.
Minooka 51, Joliet West 39: At Joliet, Kendall Thomas scored 17 points as the Indians picked up the win at the WJOL Tournament. Madelyn Kiper added 14 and Naya Carter 10 for Minooka (1-1). West evened up its record at 1-1.
Wilmington 34, Reed-Custer 30: At Braidwood, Alyssa Wollenzien had eight points, four rebounds and three steals as the Comets fell on day two of the Reed-Custer tournament to the Wildcats. Leah Grace added six points and three boards for R-C (0-2). Wilmington improved to 1-1 on the young season.
Coal City 51, Gardner-South Wilmington 18: At Braidwood, the Coalers stayed perfect to start the season with the win at the Lady Comet Thanksgiving Tournament. Kylee Kennell led the way for Coal City (2-0) with 15 points. Sydney Larson had 12 points and six steals for the Coalers. Maddie Simms paced GSW with 10 points as the Panthers are now 1-1.
Dwight 56, Somonauk 50: At Somonauk, the Trojans picked up their first win of the season at the Somonauk Tournament. over the host Bobcats. Dwight is now 1-1.
Plainfield North 35, Lincoln-Way Central 30: At Joliet Lucy Carlos and Belle Koldoff scored six points each as the Tigers improved to 2-0 at the WJOL Tournament. LWC fell to 1-1 overall.
Boys bowling
Joliet Central 2,647, Plainfield East 2,345: At Romeoville, Freshman Anthony Kantor led the Steelmen with a series of 610 as Central improved to 4-1 on the season and 3-1 in the Southwest Prairie Conference. Garrett Johnson had the high game for Central with a 214.