Get ready for winter weather driving

Illinois Department of Transportation encourages drivers to bookmark GettingAroundIllinois.com to check road conditions 24/7 before heading out during winter weather, when roads are impacted by snow and ice. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com)

The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and Illinois Tollway are prepared for whatever snow-and-ice season has in store, but also are asking drivers to get ready for winter travel over the coming months.

“Our team at IDOT spends the entire year getting ready for winter by bringing in extra help, stocking up on materials and making sure our equipment is ready to go. By doing your part now, we can ‘Get it together’ and make this the safest winter ever on Illinois roads,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said in a news release.

Now is a crucial time to begin practicing basic winter driving skills and preparing for even routine trips to take longer, even though temperatures are above freezing during the day and roads appear clear, according to IDOT.

ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in the release, “Our troopers risk their lives on the roads helping motorists who have crashed or become stranded in the snow and ice. Help keep them, and yourself, safe by planning for extra drive time, slowing down, and moving over for emergency vehicles stopped to help others stay safe.”

Downtown Joliet gets a dusting of snow on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

For the upcoming winter, IDOT will have more than 1,800 trucks available for deployment to plow almost 45,000 lane miles of roads statewide, according to the news release.

Last winter, IDOT crews spread more than 312,000 tons of salt statewide. While hiring at IDOT continues for both temporary and permanent positions, staffing levels for the winter response team are down approximately 10 to 15% since the start of the pandemic. For information on job postings throughout the state, visit https://illinois.jobs2web.com.

During winter storms, the Illinois Tollway deploys a fleet of 196 snowplows to clear its 294 miles of roads and this year has stockpiled 112,000 tons of salt, according to the news release.

Tollway Trip Tweets provides real-time roadway incident information and pavement conditions via @94_294_Tollway, @I_90_Tollway, @I_88_Tollway, @I_355_Tollway and @IL_390_Tollway.

A snowplow plows and salts South Crystal Lake Road in McHenry as snow falls Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, as a winter storm hits northern Illinois. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Winter travel guidelines