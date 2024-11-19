‘Significant damage,’ no injuries after car crashes into Joliet barber shop

Joliet — Joliet Police Officers were called to the scene of an accident at the intersection of Caton Farm Road and Essington Road on Tuesday morning after one of the vehicles involved struck a nearby building.

According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to the 2400 block of Caton Farm Road shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after a Mercedes-Benz and Toyota crashed in the intersection and the Mercedes careened into a local business.

The preliminary police report states that the Mercedes, driven by Plainfield resident Anthony De Angelis, 81, was traveling north on Essington Road at Caton Farm Road and made a left turn onto westbound Caton Farm Road. During the turn, De Angelis’ vehicle collided with the Toyota, which was traveling west on Caton Farm Road after having turned from southbound Essington.

Following the collision, the “Mercedes continued into the nearby business parking lot and struck the building at The Commission Barber Company, 2405 Caton Farm Road,” police said.

Police noted that no injuries were reported from the crash and a ity of Joliet building inspector was called to inspect the barber shop’s premises after the building sustained what Joliet Police described as “significant damage.”

After a preliminary investigation, it was determined that the southbound and northbound lanes of Essington had a green light at the time of the crash, police said.

De Angelis was cited for improper lane usage, failure to yield turning left, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police said.