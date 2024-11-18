Will County Pets of the Week: Nov. 18, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Thistle is a calm 2-year-old Great Pyrenees mix that was found as a stray. Because Thistle is timid, she needed time to adjust – but now she is coming out of her shell. Thistle likes walks and sitting outside with her favorite people, leaning into them for pets. She gets along with other dogs and has shown some interest in playing with them. She would do best with older children as younger ones may scare her. In a calm and loving home, Thistle should blossom. To meet Thistle, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Critter was rescued from a local animal control and needs a safe and loving forever home. She spends much of her day at NAWS snuggled in her kitty “cave” bed, but she loves attention. Once she trusts someone, Critter loves to be loved with head scratches and pets down her back. With a little time to adjust to a new home, Critter will be a fun and loving companion. To meet Critter, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Franklin is an adult poodle mix who came to the humane society from local animal control. He’s a fun pup who enjoys being around people and going for walks. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Tony is a domestic shorthair mix who was surrendered to local animal control. He is a vocal, meows for attention – and it’s hard to say, “no,” to his sweet face. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Sasha is the ideal mix of youthful playfulness and serene companionship. While she still enjoys a good zoomie session, she has outgrown the rambunctiousness of kittenhood and is now the perfect coexister, fitting in beautifully with a variety of feline personalities. She tends to wait for affection than seeking it out. Sasha loves to explore high spaces and likes to nap on top of cat trees and perch on bookshelves. She has a gentle heart and is perfect for families who like playful and independent feline friends. To meet Sasha, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Sweet Brook raised her six kittens and now needs her own forever home. Brook is gentle, affectionate, easy-going and mild-mannered. With kitten-like playfulness, Brook will chase toys and interact with her own kittens. Brook also likes treats and should settle into a new home effortlessly. To meet Brook, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.