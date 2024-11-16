Lockport Chamber offers prizes for local holiday shoppers

Lockport — Lockport shoppers will have a chance to win a PlayStation 5 from the Lockport Chamber of Commerce this holiday season as part of a promotion for Small Business Saturday.

The Chamber of Commerce will hold a drawing for the game system as well as multiple gift cards for individuals who complete a bingo card of local businesses now through Nov. 30.

The Small Business Holiday Wreath game boards became available on Nov. 11 at participating businesses and the Lockport Chamber of Commerce office. The printed wreaths include 21 “ornaments” containing the names of local businesses, according to a release from the chamber.

Upon entering any business on the board, shoppers can get it stamped for that business. Once participants get all the locations stamped, they can return the board with their contact information to the Chamber of Commerce or a participating business to be entered into the drawing, according to a release from the chamber.

No purchases are necessary to receive a stamp or be eligible for the drawing, however, shopping in local stores and restaurants while visiting is encouraged in the spirit of Small Business Saturday.

“This is a great way for the public to support or become aware of some of our small businesses who contribute to the success of the City and our Chamber,” said Lockport Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Annette Parker, in a statement announcing the promotion.

The names, hours, and addresses of all the businesses participating in the promotion, along with special offers during the event are listed on the back of each game card, according to a release from the chamber.

During Christmas in the Square on Nov. 30, the official drawing will take place in the Square at 3 p.m.

First Place will receive the PlayStation 5, Second Place will receive a $250 cash gift card, Third Place will receive a $150 cash gift card, and Fourth Place will receive a $100 cash gift card.

Businesses participating in the promotion are: Beanie’s Candy Store & Ice Cream, Christian Brothers Automotive, Cornolo Travel, Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers of Lockport, Gallery Seven, Hideaway Bed & Breakfast, The Lock & Mule by Tangled Roots Brewing Company, Lockport Escape Room & Axe Throwing, Lockport Express Medical, Marchio Tile & Carpet, Oasis Mexican Kitchen & Bar, Nicola’s Heavenly Cucina, Panera Bread, Realtopia Real Estate, Richs Yamaha, State Farm Insurance—Susie Sheehan, The Teal Yogi, Thimbles, Villa Nova Pizza, Wings Dance Studio, and Lupine Montessori School.

Visitors to either Wings Dance Studio or Lupine Montessori School can get both spaces stamped at either location, while Hideaway Bed & Breakfast allows participants to get their stamp online by entering a special code, according to a release from the chamber.

Richs Yamaha is also running a holiday food drive during the time of the promotion, and notes that visitors who bring a donation will receive a holiday gift.