Crestwood woman found guilty in death of Crest Hill dog

A Crestwood woman has been found guilty of felony animal cruelty charges as well as aggravated assault in connection with a disturbance in Crest Hill in March that resulted in a dog being stabbed to death.

A jury found Tamica Neal, 45, of Crestwood, guilty of one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Class A misdemeanors following a four-day jury trial before Circuit Judge John Connor that concluded on Nov. 7, according to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Crest Hill Police Department on March 17 responded to a call to 1906 N. Hickory St. for a disturbance involving Neal and her boyfriend.

Witnesses indicated that when they attempted to break up the altercation, the defendant ran out of the bedroom to the kitchen, according to the state’s attorney’s office. Once in the kitchen, Neal grabbed a knife and swung it at the witnesses saying she was going to stab them, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

The owner of the home had a female dog that was stabbed by Neal in the body and later succumbed to its injuries, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Neal is eligible for a sentence of either probation or one to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The sentencing date has been set for Jan. 23, 2025.