Romeoville man charged in Joliet shooting that damaged house, car

A Romeoville man faces weapons charges in connection with a July shooting in Joliet in which a house and car were shot at along Center Street.

Nevin McMurtry 22, Romeoville was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to Joliet police.

McMurty was wanted on a warrant in connection to a shooting that occurred July 24 in the 1400 block of North Center Street, according to police. Police responded to a call about 5:30 a.m. of shots fired, and officers discovered several rifle shell casings in the street. An occupied residence and an unoccupied parked vehicle were struck several times, according to police.

There is no report of anyone struck by the gunfire, police said.

McMurty was placed into custody in Downers Grove on Tuesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, police said.

He was transported to the Joliet Police Department for questioning, then transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

McMurty is the second person charged in connection with this shooting, D’Amonta Barber, 25, of Joliet was taken into custody by Joliet police on Sept. 3 as part of a sweep of arrests that included at least 20 people.