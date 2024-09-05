Joliet police announce arrests of 21 individuals

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow speaks at a medai conference addressing recent arrest from Operation Streetsweeper as Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans looks on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 at the Joliet Police Department. (Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet police announced Thursday the arrests of 21 individuals as part of a joint effort of local, Will County and federal law enforcement.

At a media conference at the Joliet police station, Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said the offenders were arrested and charged on “a wide range” of offenses, including weapons and drug charges, felony theft, and felony retail theft.

The joint effort - called Operation Streetsweeper - involves Joliet police, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Task Force, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms with assistance from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Evans said.

The operation is an ongoing effort and many cases remain an active investigation, he said

“We will not tolerate senseless violent acts in our city,” Evans said.

Crime is down more than 20 percent over the past two years, he said, but acknowledged that some shootings this summer were “very disturbing to us.”

Some of the shootings are “gang related,” Evans said.

Repeat offenders

The operation is looking at repeat offenders. Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow referenced the SAFE-T Act as putting “stumbling blocks in our way” in being able to detain those charged with certain violent crimes.

Under the pretrial provision of the SAFE-T Act, a defendant will undergo a detention hearing if prosecutors file a petition to deny their jail release. At the detention hearing, a judge must first determine if the defendant is charged with an offense eligible for detention under the law.

The judge also must determine if the defendant is either a danger to the community or a flight risk, or both. If a defendant is a danger to the community or a flight risk, are there conditions that can mitigate those factors, such as electronic monitoring.

The judge will make a decision on whether someone stays in jail (with no ability to pay their way out) based on information provided to them by the prosecutors and the defense attorneys at the detention hearing.

The is a developing story. Check back for updates.