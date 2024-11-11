Joliet Chamber event supports Council for Working Women

Martinis, Mistletoe & More drew nearly 400 people to the Renaissance Center in Joliet on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (Photo provided by Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry’)

Tickets are available for the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s 2024 fundraiser.

The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Clarion Hotel & Convention Center, 411 S. Larkin Ave., Joliet. Tickets cost $50.

Special room rates at the Clarion Hotel are available; ask for Sarah Vogel when booking, according to a news release from the Joliet chamber.

Features of “Martinis, Mistletoe & More” include holiday drink tasting, heavy hor d’oeuvres, a cash bar, live entertainment by the Carlo Isabelli Orchestra, raffles, networking and a gift card tree. Check off each of the 12 vendors on a punch card, and vote for the best overall cocktail and vendor display, according to the release.

Vendors include Pink Heals Joliet, Double J Sports Bar, Posh Hospitality Group, Shorewood HUGS, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy Counties, American Italian Cultural Society, Jitters, On the Rocks, Super Mercado, Unforgettable Chef, Irish Corner Cantina and Countryside Banquets.

Proceeds benefit the Council for Working Women, which assists working women or recently unemployed women who are “training to advance in their business field, begin a new career or reenter the workforce,” according to the Joliet chamber website.

Proceeds from the event contribute to the Council for Working Women scholarship fund that supplies six total individuals attending Joliet Junior College, Lewis University and University of St. Francis, according to the release.

For tickets and information, visit jolietchamber.com/martinis.