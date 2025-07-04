Sunday fundraiser in Joliet helps a Will County child realize a dream

Wish Upon a Star in Joliet is hosting its second Wishstock event on July 6. The event raises money to fulfill wishes for Will County children with a serious illness. (Photo provided by Wish Upon a Star)

Come out to a family-friendly event and help raise money for a Will County child who is seriously ill.

The Joliet-based nonprofit Wish Upon a Star will host its second Wishstock fundraiser from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Park, 700 Theodore St. in Joliet.

Wishstock raised $10,000 last year to send a child with a life-threatening illness and the child’s family to Disney World, said Denise Bode, one of the 12 Wish Upon a Star board members.

“We cover everything,” Bode said. “We send them in a limousine to the airport, and we give them extra money for souvenirs so they have a great time.”

The event will include food trucks, kids activities from noon to 4 p.m., 50/50 and other raffles, Wish Upon a Star T-shirts and other swag for sale, two beer trucks, and bands simultaneously playing live music on two stages, Bode said.

Simply Elton and Wild Daisy will perform from noon to 2 p.m.

C.K and the Gray and Done Dirt Cheap will perform from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Portrait of Sound and DMTM (Don’t Matter to Me) will perform from 5 to 7 p.m.

The headliner ARRA will perform from 8 to 10 p.m.

Admission is free, Bode said.

“It’s a fun day for families,” Bode said. “And it helps a really great cause – helping children in the Will County area with a serious illness."

Bode said Wish Upon a Star grants wishes for children ages 2 through 18 with a serious illness.

“And it doesn’t have to be a trip,” Bode said. “It could be a backyard pool or meeting a celebrity. It’s whatever their hearts desire.”

Wish Upon a Star can use more volunteers, more donations and more suggestions on possible wish recipients.

For information, call 815-744-9175 or visit wishchild.com.