Unplug and unwind at these upcoming Will County forest preserve programs

Join Brian “Fox” Ellis as he portrays Robert Ridgway, a pioneering American ornithologist who helped transform bird watching from a casual hobby into a respected science. The Robert Ridgeway program is set for Saturday, July 12 at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. (Provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of July 7. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

These Books Are Made for Walkin’: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Join Four Rivers and the Three Rivers Public Library District for a walking book club. Discuss “By the Fire We Carry” by Rebecca Nagle while strolling the trails. Books available at the library’s Channahon branch one month prior. Ages 14 or older; free. Register by Monday.

Nature Journaling Series: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Explore drawing techniques and creative journaling with nature as inspiration. Participants receive their own nature journal. This is the first in a four-part series. Ages 8 or older, $5 per person. Register by Tuesday.

Discovery Isle – Dip Netting: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Explore aquatic life at Isle a la Cache using dip nets and scopes to observe water creatures up close. Drop in any time during the program. All ages, free.

Fun & Food Trucks: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Forked Creek Preserve – Forsythe Woods, Wilmington. Enjoy food, drinks, lawn games, live music by Michael C. Hayes and more. Smokin’ Z BBQ and U.S. Route 66 Old School Brewing will be on-site. The 2025 series is sponsored by Old National Bank. All ages, free entry. Food available to buy.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Aug. 9, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, Plainfield. See herons, egrets, cormorants and possibly bald eagles at this special access program during nesting season. Staff and volunteers will be on hand at the viewing platform and visitor center to answer questions. Bring your own binoculars or spotting scope. All ages, free.

Field Day Unplugged: 10 a.m. to noon July 12, Hammel Woods – Crumby Recreation Area, Shorewood. Celebrate Unplug Illinois Day with nostalgic field day games and new minute-to-win-it challenges. Includes a free lunch and raffle entry for registered participants. All ages, free. Register by Monday.

Bird Hike at Isle a la Cache: 10 to 11 a.m. July 12, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Join storyteller and naturalist Brian “Fox” Ellis for a guided bird hike. Learn to identify a variety of birds in this diverse habitat. Some binoculars and guides provided. Ages 12 or older, free. Register by Thursday.

Meet a Beekeeper: 10 a.m. to noon July 12, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Chat with beekeeper Dade Bradley about beekeeping, get tips and learn more about bees. All ages, free.

Robert Ridgway – When Amateur Birdwatching Became a Rigorous Science: 1 to 2 p.m. July 12, Isle a la Cache Museum. Join Brian “Fox” Ellis as he portrays Robert Ridgway, a pioneering American ornithologist who helped transform birdwatching from a casual hobby into a respected science. Ridgway was the Smithsonian Institution’s first curator of birds and a founding member of the American Ornithologists’ Union. The program blends history, ecology and art to inspire citizen science and habitat conservation. Ages 18 or older, free. Register by Thursday.