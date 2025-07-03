Lockport gives go ahead for 260 housing units off Bruce Road and I-355

Lockport — The Lockport City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve a rezoning and final plat for a new subdivision north of Bruce Road and East of Interstate 355.

The new subdivision, known as Sadie Ridge, will be built on the property originally annexed under the name Steeple Chase, and which was designated for an age-restricted senior community.

The development sits on a 78.4-acre development will consist of 83 single-family units between 7,200 and 8,325 square feet, 49 units between 9,000 and 10,528 square feet, and 128 townhome lots. The development also will include three common-space out-lots and a 3.2-acre park.

One resident from the neighboring Cedar Ridge subdivision spoke at the meeting opposing the project, saying that the project would create unsafe conditions for neighborhood children by bringing more traffic into the area off Bruce Road.

Mayor Steven Streit responded, “It’s a typical road that cuts through any subdivision. This isn’t an open land discussion. The property has always been zoned for residential development.”

Alderman Patrick McDonald also noted that if needed, the city could install stop signs in the subdivision to slow traffic.

After a short discussion, the city council members voted unanimously to approve the development.

Streit also noted that although the property will no longer be used for a senior community, the city is still looking to construct another assisted living apartment complex on a nearby property.

A vote on that project was not held Wednesday.