Plainfield North boys cross country takes second in state: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

PEORIA — For the second straight season, the top three teams at the IHSA Class 3A cross country meet were the same. Downers Grove North won the title with 83 points, with Plainfield North finishing second with 154 and Plainfield South third with 258. Lincoln-Way Central finished 15th.
Plainfield North was led by Quinn Davis (6th, 14:17.10), Thomas Czerwinski (10th, 14:25.20), Aidan Connors (27th, 14:37.6), James Maso (44th, 14:49.10) and Gavin Hall (117th, 15:19.00). Plainfield South was paced by Dylan Maloney (5th, 14:15.50), Alex Batsala (58th, 14:55.50), Dylan Buturusis (72nd, 15:02.30), Riley Fink (84th, 15:07.00) and Kellan Hernandez (126th, 15:22.20). Minooka’s Nico Cimino finished 36th in 14:45.20, while Joliet Central’s Nathaniel Gabriel finished 61st in 14:56.80.
Class 2A: Morris’ Cuyler Swanson finished fourth with a time of 14:36.70, helping lead his team to a 16th-place finish. Following him for Morris were Everett Swanson (38th, 15:14.30), Nikita Hovious (128th, 15:59.20), Brodie Peterson (129th, 15:59.40) and Jonathan Zarbock (207th, 16:48.00).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Class 3A: Minooka finished sixth with a total of 190 points, led by Maya Ledesma, who finished fourth with a time of 16:39.10. She was followed by Natalie Nahs (27th, 17:32.00), Taya Gummerson (49th, 17:45.50), Clara Getsoian (17:53.00), and Leah Kleckauskas (88th, 18:07.20). Plainfield North finished 16th, while Lincoln-Way East was 25th and Lincoln-Way Central took 28th. Joliet Central’s Madison King finished 29th, while Joliet West’s Erin Santerelli was 53rd in 17:48.30.
Class 2A: Lemont finished 19th with 455 points, Morris was 24th with 487 and Joliet Catholic Academy took 26th with 599. Hannah Farley led Lemont with a 13th-place finish in 17:26.66, Morris’ top runner was Makensi Martin (57th, 18:31.96) and JCA was led by Carolina Gallegos (67th, 18:43.42).
Class 1A: Seneca placed 26th with 561 points, led by Evelyn O’Connor (62nd, 18:50.00).
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lincoln-Way Central Sectional: Lockport won the championship with a total of 268 points, edging runner-up Lincoln-Way Central’s total of 252. State qualifiers for the Porters were Anna Westberg in the 50-yard freestyle, Nicki Kuychyl (diving), Layla Zito (diving), Haley Johnson (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke), the 200 medley relay of Westberg, Bella Barrett, Johnson, and Lilly Strama and the same four in the 200 freestyle relay. Qualifying for Lincoln-Way Central were Emma Rapcan (200 freestyle), Nina Kubota (200 individual medley), Hannah Quigley (200 individual medley), Flynn Meyer (diving), Jillian Riebe (diving), Nonoka Kubata (100 backstroke), the 200 medley relay of Nonoka Kubota, Genevieve Dal Ponte, Quigley, and Emma Rapcan, and the same four in the 400 freestyle relay. Qualifying for Joliet West was Emma Overall in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, while Lincoln-Way West’s Katie Giroux qualified in diving.
Metea Valley Sectional: Qualifying for the state meet for Plainfield North were Mia Ceballos (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Alexa Barajas (100 butterfly), the 200 medley relay of Ceballos, Isabella Rodriguez, Barajas, and Lucy Brown, and the 400 freestyle relay of Barajas, Lauren Wojciechowski, Leah Pietras, and Mia Ceballos.