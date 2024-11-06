Will County judge leading race for 3rd District Appellate Court

DuPage County Judge Kenton Skarin (left) and Will County Judge John Anderson. (Photos provided by Coattail Digital Media and John Anderson)

Unofficial vote totals show a Democrat judge in Will County leading a Republican judge in DuPage County for the 3rd District Appellate Court.

The appellate court covers seven counties in northeastern Illinois. Unofficial vote totals from those seven counties show Anderson with 395,968 votes and Skarin with 366,091.

Anderson, a former Will County board member, first became a judge in Will County when he defeated former Associate Judge Ray Nash in the 2010 election.

After emerging victorious from the primary last March, Anderson said he is “excited that Will County has an opportunity to have elected representation on the second-highest court in Illinois for the first time in history.”

In 2019, Skarin was appointed as a judge in DuPage County.

“I want to provide the world-class quality and work ethic I learned in private practice to help improve and guide the 3rd District Court. The people of Illinois deserve nothing less,” said Skarin in a statement announcing his candidacy.