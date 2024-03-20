Will County judge has massive lead in Democratic primary appellate race

Unofficial vote totals on Tuesday night show Will County Circuit Court Judge John Anderson is leading against an incumbent by 26,704 votes across seven counties for the Democratic primary race for the 3rd Appellate Court.

As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Anderson has 55,290 votes while his opponent, Joseph Hettel, a justice on the 3rd Appellate Court in Ottawa, has 28,586 votes, based on unofficial vote totals in Will, Bureau, Grundy, LaSalle, DuPage, Iroquois and Kankakee counties.

In a statement, Anderson said he and Hettel spoke on Tuesday night and both of them “had a nice conversation.”

“He congratulated me on the win. He’s a good judge and a good man; we have been friends for a long time. We just both happened to want the same job. I am excited that Will County has an opportunity to have elected representation on the second highest court in Illinois for the first time in history,” Anderson said.

A call to Hettel was not immediately returned on Tuesday evening.

Joseph Hettel, 3rd Appellate Court Justice. (Photo provided)

The Democratic primary appellate court race is one of the few competitive judicial races on the ballot for in Will County. Kenton Skarin, a judge for the 18th Judicial Circuit, faced no opponents in the Republican primary race for the appellate court.

In Will County, Colette Safford, who runs the Joliet law firm Safford Law, has a substantial lead over Will County Assistant Public Defender Phil Villasenor with 20,062 votes. Villasenor has 9,422 votes.

The two are facing off the election for circuit court judge in Will County.

Another race for Will County circuit court judge between Joliet attorney Jennifer Lynch and Will County Associate Judge Rolonda Mitchell is tighter. Lynch is leading with 2,830 votes while Mitchell has 2,653 votes.