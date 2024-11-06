Cappel leads race for Illinois Senate District 49

Unofficial vote totals show State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel leading Will County Board member Katie Deane-Schlottman for Illinois Senate District 49 race.

Cappel has 37,155 votes and Deane-Schlottman has 28,534 votes, according to Will and Kendall county election data.

Cappel is seeking to increase financial support for educators, push for a fiscally responsible state government and protect a “women’s right to privacy in making her own healthcare decisions no matter what happens at the national level,” according to her campaign’s website.

Deane-Schlottman was first elected to the Will County Board in 2021. She said wants to “overturn the tax-and-spend policies” in state government and put an end Gov. JB Pritzker’s “invited migrant crisis and rising crime,” according to her campaign’s website.