Will County Pets of the Week: Nov. 4, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar, and run as space is available.

Phil is a 10-year-old sweet and well-behaved rat terrier/Chihuahua mix. Like many small dogs, Phil can be shy at first, but he adjusts quickly and shows his fun personality. Phil does well with other small dogs and cats but needs a home without any larger-sized dogs. He has a gentle demeanor and should do well in a family and with children because of his gentle demeanor. To meet Phil, email Dogadoption@nawus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Eggers is a sweet 5-year-old tabby that was found as a stray and is ready for a forever home and family. Eggers loves people and is very comfortable with attention. He is curious, confident, social and playful. He is active with the energy of a kitten, loves playtime and entertains people with his antics. Eggers will make a fun and lovable companion. To meet Eggers, email Catadopitons@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Emma is a sweet beagle mix puppy who came to the shelter from local animal control. She enjoys being with people and playing with toys. Emma needs a family willing to work with her on manners and leash training. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Isabel is a young sweet domestic shorthaired mixed cat who came to the shelter from local animal control. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Cal has a vibrant personality, commands attention and is always ready to take over the fun. Whether he’s playing with his siblings or engaging the resident dogs, Cal is about making connections. Fearless and adventurous, Cal loves to explore every nook and cranny of his surroundings. When someone calls his name, he comes running, and he loves to cuddle in naps for snoozes. He also loves treats. Cal loves playmates and must be adopted into a home with a young, playful cat. To meet Cal, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Millie was a devoted mother to her kittens and is now ready for a forever home. Millie thrives on attention and should be an only cat. But Millie could also do well with a laid-back cat or dog if they allowed her space to adjust. She needs a quiet environment as she becomes overwhelmed in stressful situations. Millie enjoys cuddling, head scratches and pets. She loves cat towers and tubes. With patience and understanding, Millie will make a loving companion. To meet Millie, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.