University of St. Francis in Joliet to showcase female artists in ‘Sing It, Sister!’

Montreal artist Genevieve Racette (pictured), Nashville-based artist Katie Pederson and Indiana-based performer Abbie Thomas – all spotlighting new album releases – will perform in "Sing It, Sister!" at 7 p. m. Nov. 7 at the University of St. Francis, Moser Performing Arts Center, 500 Wilcox St. Joliet. (Photo provided by Tim Placher)

Three award-winning female songwriters and performers will come together in Joliet to showcase their original music in an event called “‘Sing It, Sister!”

Montreal artist Genevieve Racette, Nashville-based artist Katie Pederson and Indiana-based performer Abbie Thomas – all spotlighting new album releases – will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the University of St. Francis Moser Performing Arts Center, 500 Wilcox St., Joliet.

Pederson previously performed in Joliet at the Porch & Park Music Fest, Bishops Hill Winery and Chicago Street Pub, as well as at the Mar Theater in Wilmington. She also previously performed at USF with The Rebel Eves, a band of Michigan-born artists preparing to release their first album in early 2025.

It’s our good fortune their schedules came together in Joliet to create this memorable night of original songs and stories.” — Tim Placher of Joliet, "Sing It, Sister!" organizer

Tim Placher, the show’s organizer, said “‘Sing It, Sister!” is “a unique opportunity to see an incredible gathering of award-winning artists in one show here in Joliet.”

And the theater at USF’s Moser Performing Arts Center “provides the type of intimate listening environment that allows the audience to fully appreciate these performers’ talents,” Placher said.

“These artists usually tour independently,” Placher said, “and while they’ve previously intersected with each other on the road and built friendships, it’s our good fortune their schedules came together in Joliet to create this memorable night of original songs and stories.”

Racette will perform with her Montreal-based trio. Pederson and Thomas, both pianists, will “leave their electric keyboards in the case and perform using USF’s grand piano,” Placher said.

Already known for organizing local music around the Joliet area – including shows at the Rialto Square Theatre, the summer Porch & Park Music Fest in Joliet’s cathedral area and the “Nashville on the Hill” series at Bishops Hill Winery in Joliet – Placher also is working with USF to reenergize its popular music series.

Since 2023, the series has featured performances by local music artists as well as artists from Ireland, Texas, Louisiana, Michigan and Tennessee, Placher said.

“We’re working hard to reenergize the connection between the community and this century-old local institution,” he said. “We want to build the series into an essential part of Joliet’s arts scene.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “‘Sing It, Sister!”

WHEN: 7 p.m. Nov. 7

WHERE: University of St. Francis Moser Performing Arts Center, 500 Wilcox St. Joliet

TICKETS: $15 general admission (USF students get in free). Purchase at stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser or 815-740-3367.

INFORMATION: Visit stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser, genevieveracette.com, katiepederson.com and abbiethomasmusic.com.