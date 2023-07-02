Historic Wilmington movie theater builds community

Last December, Tim Placher of Joliet hosted an historic theater in Will County that benefited the Kuzma Care College, a Wilmington charity.

Placher brought more than 20 area musicians, performers and touring friends to the MAR Theatre in Wilmington for a “A Merry MAR-y Christmas Show!”

And he said he “loved everything about the experience,” from the event to working with staff.

“The venue itself has an incredible, nostalgic vibe to it,” Placher said. “There’s still so much of it in its original condition … It was a wonderful thing for all of us to get the opportunity, and we’re eager to do more, for sure.”

‘An interesting venture’

The Mar Theatre in Wilmington at 121 Main Street has brought entertainment to the community for more than 80 years.

“Once I went in there and saw the architecture and the old pictures, I thought it was kind of an interesting venture.” — Bob Soto, current owner of the Mar Theater in Wilmington

The Butcher Brothers, a family of entrepreneurs, conceived the idea in 1935, several years into Hollywood’s Studio Era. It took two years from conception to completion, from 1935 to 1937, according to the Mar Theatre website.

The Art Deco-style building is still a first-run theater, a place where the community may rent space for a birthday party, group movies (special rates for school groups) and private events.

Mar Theater, in downtown Wilmington, original theater seats 500 people along with an upstairs storage space that was converted into a 100 seat auditorium. The Art Deco style theater, which opened in 1937, continues to screen first-run features and host events. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

So when Bob Soto, owner of Joliet Tent, learned the Mar Theatre was for sale, he decided to buy it, which he did in March 2022.

“I found out it was still a functioning first-run theater,” Soto said. “So once I went in there and saw the architecture and the old pictures, I thought it was kind of an interesting venture.”

Soto said in a December Herald-News story that he likes historic buildings.

“I came down to look at it,” Soto said in December. “It had reminded me of a mini Rialto. Although I had driven by it many times, I had never seen a movie in it or knew it was still operating.”

Soto said the Mar Theatre has a digital project now instead of film, and he just updated the outside signage. Other than that, Soto’s goal is to “keep it pretty much as it was.”

Although Soto owns the theater, he credits the heart to its 20-year manager Debbie Spisak.

“She lives and breathes that theater,” Soto said. “She hires the local school kids to work there. Some of them have graduated and moved on, but they come back to see her.”

‘It’s almost like a second home’

Spisak said the Mar Theatre is often the first job many of these students work, so they learn a lot of job basics from her. Some come back and work during their college breaks and in the summer.

“They are like my own children because I’ve worked with them for so long,” Spisak said.

Children are typically enthralled when they come to the Mar Theater during school visits, from checking out the movies to picking out their candy. But the Mar Theater is a “pretty nostalgic,” place, she said.

Purchasing concessions at Mar Theater, in downtown Wilmington, is a throwback experience. The Art Deco style theater, which opened in 1937, continues to screen first-run features and host events. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

“We have some of the original blueprints, so it’s pretty much the same,” Spisak said. “The only really thing big change is the film. Everything comes on hard drives now.”

Spisak said “a lot of Route 66 people” like to stop at the Mar Theatre, “which is a pretty neat thing in our little town.” Residents love to share “back in the day” stories about the Mar Theater, too.

“It’s fun to work here because people come in for entertainment, so they’re in a good mood,” Spisak said. “You work with so many nice people and serve so many nice people. It’s just a lot of fun.”

Spisak also has no plans for moving on.

“I’ve been here so long, it’s almost like a second home,” Spisak said.

History of the Mar Theatre

According to its website, The Mar Theatre

• Opened for business on June 15, 1937.

• Cost $50,000 to construct.

• Was riveted structural steel with masonry and plaster walls.

• Had steam heat and chilled air conditioning.

• Had two fireproof boilers in the basement construction.

• Had solid concrete walls, ceiling and floors to contain any potential fire.

• Had a fireproof projection room “due to the volatile nature of the early film material.”

• Had four exits from the main theater.

• Has its original stage and decorative ceiling intact.

• Has a lobby and ticket booth area in its original configuration.

• Has much of its original architectural hardware and lighting.

• Has an updated concession area.

• Has a new second auditorium accommodating 64 patrons. The original auditorium seats 300.

• Has its original marquee outside.

• Has tenants occupying the two small storefront offices on either side as it did originally.

• Is still a first-run theater.

• Plays current films as well as a limited number of old classic movies several times a year.

For information, visit the-mar.com.