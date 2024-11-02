Shorewood cakery celebrating new location

Anh’s Cakery & Cafe at 1151 Brook Forest Ave. in Shorewood, is seen on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. (Denise Unland)

The Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting celebrating the grand opening of Anh’s Cakery & Cafe in a new store and the cakery’s new membership with the chamber.

The new location is at 1151 Brook Forest Ave. in Shorewood.

Five years ago, Anh Cakery & Café owner Anh Dempsey moved from Vietnam to the Joliet area, where as a stay-at-home mother Dempsey taught herself to bake.

Anh Cakery & Café offers cake pops, cheesecake, cookies, fruit tarts, macaroons, mini cakes, specialty cupcakes and cookies along with Vietnamese coffee, Boba tea and fruit teas, according to the website.

For information, call 815-200-6965 or visit Anh Cakery & Cafe – Shorewood on Facebook.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.