Anh’s Cakery & Cafe takes over bakery in Shorewood

Five years ago, Anh’s Cakery & Café owner Anh Dempsey moved from Vietnam to the Joliet area where, as a stay-at-home mother, Dempsey taught herself to bake, according to the village of Shorewood website.

Dempsey recently opened Anh’s Cakery & Cafe in the former Cups n Cakes Bakery space at 1151 Brook Forest Ave. in Shorewood.

Anh’s Cakery & Café offers cake pops, cheesecake, cookies fruit tarts, macaroons, mini cakes, specialty cupcakes, cake pops, and cookies along with Vietnamese coffee, Boba tea and fruit teas., according to the website.

For more information, call 815-200-6965 or visit Anh Cakery & Cafe – Shorewood on Facebook.