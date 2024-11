Village of Montgomery officials are working towards a goal of selecting a new source of water for the village by the end of this year. (Photo provided)

Th city of Crest Hill has issued a boil order Sunday for all homes south of Caton Farm Road.

A fire in Joliet required the use of water from Crest Hill, causing a pressure drop, according to a post on the city’s website.

Crest Hill is advising residents to boil water for drinking and cooking.

The city will notify residents when the boil order is lifted.

Residents with question can call Crest Hill Public Works at 815-741-5108.