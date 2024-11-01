Joliet firefighters battle wood, metal fire in industrial area

Joliet Fire Department at the scene of a fire along Industry Avenue off of Broadway Street in Joliet on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

The Joliet Fire Department responded to a fire in the zero to 100 block of Industry Avenue on Friday afternoon.

A large pile of wood and metal caught fire in the area by Bluestone Specialty Chemicals, according to the Joliet Fire Department.

Industry Avenue is an industrial area off Broadway Street. Smoke could be seen from as far away as the Will County Courthouse in downtown Joliet.

Joliet Fire Department Battalion Chief Victor Stachelski said the fire was not hazardous to the community and posed no danger to residents.

The fire was expected to take a long time to extinguish because of so few hydrants in the area, Stachelski said.

No information was available regarding how the fire started. No injuries have been reported.