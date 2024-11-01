These Will County early-voting locations open this weekend

Will County Office Building, 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet is one of the locations residents can still cast early ballots ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 5 general election. (Gary Middendorf)

There is still time for Will County residents to cast early ballots for the Nov. 5 general election.

Several sites throughout the county will have some weekend hours for early voting Saturday and Sunday.

And it is still possible for Will County voters to register on-site while voting at certain early polling places or a voter’s assigned precinct on Election Day.

In order to register day-of, residents must bring two forms of identification with them, including one that shows their current address. A checkbook or utility bill can serve as identification for this purpose.

Specific hours of operation and addresses for each location can be found on the Will County Clerk website.

Weekend early voting sites

The Will County Clerk’s Office, the City of Naperville, the Foundtaindale Public Library, the Frankfort Public Library, the Joliet Park District, Governor’s State University (across from Paul Bunyon statue), the Naperville Public Library, Lockport Township, the Prairie Activity and Rec Center, University Park Library, and the Village of New Lenox all offer early voting on select weekend days.

Early voting will also be available at the Spanish Community Center in Joliet only on Saturday and Sunday.