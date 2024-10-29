Arrest made in suspected Crest Hill arson fire

Lockport Township Fire Protection District crews block off the scene of a fire in the 1400 Block of Root Street in Crest Hill on Oct. 22, 2024. (Photo provided by Lockport Township Fire Protection District)

Crest Hill — The Lockport Township Fire Protection District and the Crest Hill Police Department are continuing to investigate the cause of a fire in the 1400 Block of Root Street in Crest Hill, following the arrest of a man for arson.

Crest Hill Deputy Chief of Police Jason Opiola said that Brandon L. Watt, 39, was arrested and charged with aggravated arson on Oct. 23 following the fire on Oct. 22.

The investigation by Lockport Township arson investigators and Crest Hill police is ongoing. Opiola said that Watt is related to a resident of the Root Street home.

Crews responded to the fire about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and found smoke coming from the second floor of a single-family townhome.

LTFPD reported that there were residents home at the time of the incident, but no one was injured. Additionally, according to a news release from the fire district, “crews on scene were able to get the fire under control in a short amount of time.”

Crest Hill police said that officers were called to the scene of the fire after witnesses reported a disturbance involving Watt, who had an active warrant for his arrest for failing to appear on an aggravated battery charge.

While on the scene, police noticed smoke coming from the home and contacted the fire protection district.

As crews worked to extinguish the fire, it was upgraded to a general alarm, which led to mutual aid assistance being brought from the Homer, Northwest Homer, and Plainfield fire departments to cover Lockport’s stations, according to the release.

The Crest Hill home was left uninhabitable after the fire due to smoke and water damage, and utilities have been disconnected.

The fire reportedly originated in a second floor bedroom, and was determined to have been intentionally set, leading to the arson charges.

Watt is being held without bond due to his outstanding warrant and further charges are pending.