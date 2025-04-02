‘I Heart’ Joliet video promotes downtown businesses

Richardson’s Bar & Grill at 81 N. Chicago St. in Joliet is seen on Friday, March 28. 2025. (Denise Unland)

The city of Joliet, in partnership with the Joliet City Center Partnership will showcase 10 Chicago Street businesses in a special event on Friday.

The “I Heart Downtown Joliet Video Premier Party” will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Richardson’s Bar & Grill, located at 81 N. Chicago St., Joliet, according to a news release from the city of Joliet.

Admission is free.

Guests will premiere “a series of captivating new videos that highlight the ongoing revitalization of Chicago Street, with a special focus on local businesses that make downtown Joliet a dynamic and unique destination,” according to the release.

The “I Heart Downtown Joliet Video Premier Party” will feature light appetizers and a cash bar, along with “the opportunity to meet fellow residents and local business owners.”

Attendees are encouraged to extend the celebration by exploring “the diverse dining, nightlife, and shopping options throughout downtown,” according to the release.

For more information about the event, call Vicki Sanchez, interim executive director, Joliet City Center Partnership at 815-774-6064.