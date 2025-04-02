Moreno and incumbents take early lead in Joliet Council race

First-time Joliet City Council candidate Juan Moreno was making a strong bid for election, running second in the race for three council seats in early voting on Tuesday.

Incumbents Joe Clement and Jan Quillman were running first and third respectively with 14,282 votes counted.

Damon Zdunich, a businessman who had the endorsement of Mayor Terry D’Arcy and other prominent figures in the city, was running fourth.

Clement had the most votes so far at 2,968.

He was followed closely by Moreno at 2,944 votes. Quillman had 2,866 votes.

Moreno, who enjoyed labor union backing along with the two incumbents, was getting close to the same number of votes throughout the early reporting of election results.

Zdunich had 2,631 votes.

Glenda Wright-McCullum, board chair at the Housing Authority of Joliet, was running fifth at 2,521 votes.

The race also featured two write-in candidates, Jim Lanham and Larry Crawford. But they were not making much of a dent.

Total write-in votes cast were 352.

The Will County Clerk’s office will count who got the write-in votes later this week.

Up for election are the three at-large council seats on the eight-member council.

The at-large members are elected citywide.

The third at-large member of the council, Cesar Guerrero, opted not to run instead for Joliet Township supervisor and was holding a large lead in the early results from that election.