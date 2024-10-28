Pets of the Week: Oct. 28, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar, and run as space is available.

Kai is a sweet and playful 2-year-old, 17-pound rat terrier mix. He is energetic and lovable, loves other dogs and does well with children. He needs an active family to take him on walks and hikes. To meet Kai, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Martha May is a quiet and calm 2-year-old female brown tabby that’s potential adopters have overlooked for a long time. Although a bit timid in new environments, Martha May warms up quickly and shows her gentle and sweet personality. She enjoys pets and attention, looking out the window and cuddling in soft blankets. She does well with other cats. She will make a low-maintenance, easy-going companion kitty and couch buddy. To meet Martha May, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Banjo is a 2 year-old terrier mix who enjoys walks and playing with toys. Banjo seems to get along with the other dogs he has met. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Zero is a 5 year-old domestic long-hair mix who came to the humane society from local animal control. He is a bit reserved but does enjoy pets and affection. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Born during the 2024 solar eclipse, Aruna Aura grew up in a lively litter full of rambunctious boys, and she’s the perfect blend of gentle sweetness and tough resilience. Despite her dainty appearance, Aruna can hold her own with ease among other pets and loves to engage in playful antics with her siblings, especially her tiny brother, Aphelion Aura. Her playful and social nature makes her a great companion for other friendly and active pets. Aruna needs a home with a playful, young cat or be adopted alongside a new furry friend. To meet Aruna, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.

Playful Finley is full of energy and loves to wrestle with his siblings and zoom through his cat tubes. When Finley gets excited, he stands on his back legs, ready for fun! He needs an adopter who can keep up with his antics and share in the joy of playtime. To meet Finley, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.